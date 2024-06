LATEST

RACING THE CLOCK

LOOK: Construction workers are already working double time to complete phase 2 of Manila's grandiose 25-kilometer Pasig River Esplanade project. The project, which is part of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Multi (PBBM) initiative, is intended to stretch across five cities and eventually incorporate jogging trails, bike lanes, and commercial areas with retail stores and cafes. | via KING RODRIGUEZ