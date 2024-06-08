Piecing it together: LA cops solve LEGO theft ring

Every parent knows how to find a piece of LEGO -- walk around barefoot. But police in California found a whole lot more of the plastic bricks -- 2,800 boxes.

The kits, which reports said included "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" themed builds, were discovered at the home of a man believed to be part of a theft ring targeting the popular toy.

Detectives in Los Angeles said they began tracking LEGO thefts in December.

They built their case over the following months and, after watching 39-year-old Blanca Gudino allegedly help herself to boxes of LEGO at a local store, they sprang into action.

On 6 June, they raided the Long Beach home of 71-year-old Richard Siegel, where they found 2,800 kits, whose value police put at between $20 and over $1,000 each.

"During the officers' investigation at Siegel's residence, potential buyers of the toys arrived, lured by advertisements placed by Siegel on internet sales sites," Los Angeles Police Department said on Thursday.

Siegel has been charged with organized retail theft, while Gudino faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing the boxes of toys in Siegel's operation.