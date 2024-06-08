P&G Phl exec among first Mansmith Sales Master Awardees

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines, one of the country’s top employer known for stellar leadership and talent development, celebrates homegrown talent P&G Sales director Asher John Lu as one of the inaugural recipients of the Mansmith Sales Masters Awards.

The Mansmith Sales Masters Awards is a prestigious recognition program in the Philippines organized by Mansmith and Fielders Inc., a leading marketing and sales training company.

Said awards program seeks to showcase the best practices in exemplary sales leadership, mentorship, and ethical conduct across various industries.

It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated inspiring leadership, exceptional sales management skills, and a commitment to fostering growth and development.

Exceptional leader

Lu’s journey at P&G Philippines is a testament to these qualities as he has evolved into an exceptional leader and mentor.

“I am honored to receive the prestigious Mansmith Sales Masters Award, and I attribute this recognition to the incredible support and opportunities provided by P&G Philippines,” says Lu.

“The organization’s commitment to employee growth, exceptional leadership training programs, and a culture of excellence have played a pivotal role in my professional journey,” he added.

Driving growth and transformation at P&G

Lu has an outstanding track record of success across various sales roles, establishing himself as an exceptional champion of growth.

His transformative leadership has led to record sales growth for P&G Philippines, including nearly doubling the market share of Old Spice.

Likewise, his exceptional salesmanship and strategic planning has also elevated P&G’s hair care category, achieving highest-ever sales and market share during his tenure.

Remarkable turnaround

Notably, Lu’s proficiency as a turnaround specialist has been nothing short of inspirational. His expertise in designing and implementing strong pricing and promotion strategies was instrumental in the remarkable turnaround of challenged businesses in P&G.

Likewise, his strategic initiatives have led to significant market share growth, reversing months of decline and positioning the brands he handled as a market leader.

Drawing inspiration from his mentors, Lu is a strong advocate for empowering individuals and shaping the future of sales in the industry.

He fosters a culture of excellence within his team, recognizing and rewarding their achievements, while actively supporting their growth.

Preparing the next generation

Additionally, he understands the significance of preparing the next generation of P&G sales leaders for success. To this end, Lu has codified successful sales frameworks and processes, which have now become the gold standard for designing go-to-market plans within P&G Philippines.

Lu exemplifies P&G’s commitment to investing in talent and fostering exceptional leadership. With a ‘grow from within’ culture, P&G offers meaningful career paths, leading billion-dollar global brands, international exposure, hands-on mentorship from top business leaders, and the opportunity to become purposeful industry leaders.

The company stands out as one of the country’s premier workplaces, providing an environment where individuals can develop their talents and skills to their fullest potential.