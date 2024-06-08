Kayod Pilipinas keeps shining

The Philippine squash team earned a spot in the semifinal of the mixed team event of the 8th SEA Cup Squash Championships on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippines A, which is composed of Reymark Begornio, David Peliño, Jemyca Aribado, Yvonne Alisa Dalida and Meljohn Aribado, topped Group B after a 7-4 win over Singapore and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

Kayod Pilipinas previously beat Thailand 10-0, in its first match in the mixed doubles.

At press time, Philippines A is facing Indonesia in the semifinal of the tournament.

The Indonesians earned a slot despite losing 0-10 to Malaysia yesterday as it beat Philippines B, 7-4, in a previous match.

A win by Kayod Pilipinas will have them face either Indonesia or Singapore in the championship match.

So far, the Philippines already has four gold, two silver and five bronze medals for a total of 11 medals.

Regardless of the result, Kayod Pilipinas will earn a 12th medal but remains to be seen what color it will be.