ILLUMINATING PROGRESS

LOOK: Phase 2 of the 25-kilometer Pasig River Esplanade project in Manila is nearing completion, with light posts being illuminated on Saturday, 8 June 2024. This project, part of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) initiative, aims to span five cities and will eventually feature jogging paths, bike lanes, and commercial areas with retail stores and cafes. | via KING RODRIGUEZ