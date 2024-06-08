Escoda Shoal faces 'ecological disaster' with nearly 100% coral loss — experts

An “ecological disaster” is predicted in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal as almost all corals in the shallow waters “may be dead,” according to an expert.

Dr. Jonathan Anticamara of the University of the Philippines Institute of Biology said a group of marine scientists, who conducted research and survey, have “observed extensive coral bleaching” in the area.

“What we saw is the same, extensively, within that area, almost 100 percent of the corals died and there are different stages, but the most extensive stage is where the corals are either completely white, or they are covered in brown or they really crumbled down and broken,” Anticamara said in a press conference on Friday.

These destructions were discovered during a two-day diving expedition in parts of Escoda Shoal.

“I predict that a majority or almost all of the shallow water of Escoda Shoal are now dead, the corals given that trend, because there is no exemption,” he noted.

Anticamara said "there’s no space where they have seen corals still alive."

“So, for me, my interpretation of that is that it's really an ecological disaster for Escoda,” he said.

Anticamara cited previous research they made in other portions of the West Philippine Sea, like Pagasa Island, where they saw a “lot of degradation" in the area.

“High number of corals died so, it means that the West Philippine Sea now — is really in a very alarming and severely degraded state,” he added.

He noted that Filipinos must understand the consequences of having a degraded state in the WPS, as it would lead to the dropping of biodiversity potential.

“The biodiversity loss in the West Philippine Sea is very high now,” he said.

“Supposedly, these coral reefs host the highest number of species per unit area across the entire planet. There are more in the rainforest. But now, these are already dying,” he added.

Amid their findings, Anticamara urged the government to conduct a “wider monitoring” of the WPS situation.

“To really see the picture, what is happening and see how we can help and manage,” he added. “So we need monitoring, management, and scientific options.”

Last month, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported the dumping of crushed corals near the Escoda shoal.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy slammed the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)’s recently held military exercises in the area amid the escalating territorial dispute in the WPS.

Chinese presence in the area also increased in the past weeks.