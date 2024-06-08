DSWD 4Ps child-beneficiary bags gold medal in ASEAN school games

A monitored child of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secured the second gold medal for the Philippines in the 13th ASEAN School Games being held from 1 to 7 June at the Hoa Xuan Stadium in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Ana Bhianca Espenilla, a Grade 10 student from Masbate Sports Academy, will bring home the gold medal in javelin throw category with an outstanding throw of 52.07 meters.

“The DSWD and the entire nation celebrate Espenilla's triumph. You make us all in the DSWD very proud of your accomplishment,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said.

The gold medalist is the daughter of a rice farmer and housewife, Beverly Gebelaguin Espenilla, from Buenos Aires, San Fernando, Masbate.

“Their household is one of the beneficiaries of 4Ps. The program aims to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty by investing in human capital. The program provides cash grants to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for those 0-18 years old,” Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD that seeks to help extremely poor households nationwide.