China’s permission not needed—PCG

The Philippines need not seek permission from China to conduct a mission in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela said on Saturday.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning insisted on the need for Manila to inform Beijing of its whereabouts in the disputed area in response to the recent rubber boat ramming incidences.

Mao pertained to an incident last month when a China Coast Guard obstructed the Philippines’ medical evacuation of sick Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal.

“If the Philippines notifies the Chinese side in advance, we can allow delivery of living necessities to the grounded warship or evacuation of personnel concerned,” she said.

Tarriela said the recent incident involving the obstruction of a medical evacuation “highlights the inhumane actions of the Chinese government, as they demonstrate a disregard for safety and the preservation of life.”

“The government is under no obligation to seek permission from a country that has illegally and provocatively deployed their forces within our Exclusive Economic Zone,” he underscored.

“China must remember that Ayungin Shoal is located approximately 105 nautical miles away from the nearest coastline of Palawan. Therefore, China does not have any jurisdiction over these waters,” he further stated.

China lacks compassion

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito slammed China’s lack of compassion on the humanitarian mission in the country’s territory.

He also condemned Beijing’s continuing aggression towards Filipino fishermen near Ayungin Shoal.

“China’s lack of compassion is shown by its cruel actions, such as blocking essential supplies for our troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal and interfering with the evacuation of sick Filipino marines,” said Ejercito.