Bong Go lauds graduates at St. Amatiel Education System

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Friday, 7 June, attended the 15th Commencement Exercises of Saint Amatiel Education System Inc. as the guest speaker, addressing a jubilant crowd under the theme "Filipino Youth for a Stronger Future of the New Philippines."

Held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, the event saw 1,766 students graduating from various courses, marking a significant milestone in their educational journey.

Senator Go congratulated the graduates in his heartfelt speech, expressing his immense pride in their achievements. "You come together not only to honor the achievements of our graduates but also to commemorate the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that have brought them to this momentous occasion," he proclaimed.

He emphasized the value of their education, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"Learning does not end in school; it is just the beginning," Go reminded the students. He underscored the continuous nature of education, encouraging them to keep learning as they step beyond the classroom walls.

Senator Go also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the graduates to reach this momentous day. "To the graduates, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. Your journey to this day has been one of perseverance, resilience, and personal growth," he said, highlighting their dedication and resilience throughout their studies.

Special recognition was given to the parents and guardians of the graduating students. Go commended them for their unwavering support, which was crucial to the student's success.

He also lauded the faculty members for their commitment to providing quality education and serving as second parents or guardians to the students in school.

"Let us also show our love and appreciation to the parents, teachers, and school staff. Your sacrifice, guidance, mentorship, and dedication have played an invaluable role in shaping the minds and hearts of these graduates. Your legacy lives on in the lives of those you have touched, and for that, we are profoundly grateful," Go highlighted.

"The achievements of the students are also the achievements of their parents, guardians, and teachers," Go affirmed.

The senator stressed the importance of quality education, aligning with creating a stronger new Philippines. He thanked the entire St. Amatiel Education System Inc. for their dedication to providing exceptional education to Filipinos.

As a lawmaker, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives that ensure quality education for all Filipinos. He proudly highlighted the significant milestone of passing Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte. This legislation has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage.

He also took pride in being one of the co-authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11984, also known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, which was pivotal in fostering a compassionate, inclusive, and robust education system.

Likewise, he co-authored the recently signed RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supplies allowance of teachers.

Go also filed SBN 1864, or the "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act," which seeks to relieve students impacted by unforeseen crises.

As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Go acknowledged the mental toll that balancing work and studies can take on students. He continues pushing for SBN 2598, also known as the State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Mental Health Services Act, which aims to establish Mental Health Offices nationwide on every SUC campus.

Furthermore, Go highlighted his advocacy for the welfare of the youth as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports. He proudly shared one of his priority measures, RA 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. This landmark legislation acknowledges the crucial role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of the youth.

"The National Academy of Sports provides an avenue for talented and deserving student-athletes to receive world-class training and education, enabling them to excel in their chosen sports and academic pursuits," he said.

The commencement exercises concluded with a renewed sense of hope and determination among the graduates, inspired by Senator Go's words. As they embark on their new journeys, they carry with them the promise of a brighter future for themselves and the nation.

“Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.