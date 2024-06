The local government of Angono, Rizal, has partnered with the University of Rizal System to promote the rights and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community through a new initiative called “URS KayakAPP LGBTQIA+.”

Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon emphasized the municipality’s commitment to upholding the rights of all individuals regardless of gender.

The agreement, signed on 8 June, includes provisions for educational workshops, cultural activities, and anti-discrimination campaigns.