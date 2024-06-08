A day fit for a king

Let dad enjoy food galore and entertainment, too
It’s all about dad at Solaire Resort Entertainment City. Enjoy an Italian Sunday brunch at Finestra, where dad can feast on dishes such as traditional beef tartare, succulent roasted leg of lamb, red wine-braised flat iron steak, and authentic carbonara. Sweeten the experience with a decadent hazelnut cake and rich chocolate pudding. This festive event features free-flowing champagne, a selection of fine Italian wines, signature cocktails, and a roving prosecco trolley.
At Red Lantern, feast on their Eat-All-You-Can dim sum buffet and try their new set of ala carte specialties. Pamper dad with his favorite dim sum treats like pan-fried black pepper wagyu beef bun, crystal skin lobster dumplings, baked barbecue pork puff, or deep-fried cheese and prawn spring rolls. Enjoy a lavish spread of family-style dishes including “dong po” style braised pork belly, wok-fried diced Angus beef with shallots and black pepper sauce, deep-fried butter prawns with salted egg yolk, or “Shanghai Style” braised green garoupa with soya chili sauce. Complete the feast with desserts like black glutinous rice with coconut ice cream or deep-fried kataifi roll with avocado paste.
At Yakumi, savor an array of authentic Japanese dishes from eight live stations. Indulge in seafood teppanyaki dishes like the Boston lobster, tiger prawns, sake-steamed mussels, Blue Marlin, and Red Snapper Papillote. Create your own hotpot dish such as sukiyaki or shabu-shabu, and try the Tai sakemushi, a Japanese sake steamed seabream with seasonal vegetables. Dads can also enjoy unlimited drinks, including Japanese shochu, sake, and a special Father’s Day cocktail featuring Japanese whisky Iwai and Horodoke Peach sake served in Highball.
Explore the Butcher’s Block for a premium selection of meats, then visit the carving station for Cebu lechon or pork belly and whole roasted prime rib, perfectly paired with Waterside’s signature paella. Add fun to the family brunch and customize your own milkshakes with a variety of toppings, from whimsical sprinkles to pastel-hued cotton candy, and mouthwatering doughnuts. Plus, every dad receives a special gift to brighten his day.
Fresh has a variety of buffet stations showcasing the finest seafood and meats from Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Italian and Chinese cuisines. Treat dad to exclusive dishes like succulent beef brisket, creamy lengua estofado with mushrooms, pork and chicken sisig, blue crabs, oysters, clams, and curacha. Indulge in unlimited lobster featuring Boston lobster prepared in Homard Tom Yum sauce by chef Goh Fukuyama of La Maison de la Nature Goh, a culinary haven in Fukuoka that boasts a Michelin Star.
Unwind at Oasis Garden Café over tea and delightful sandwiches like the Reuben sandwich, buffalo chicken subway, or mini beef slider. Treat yourselves to sweet indulgences such as Macallan smoked pecan cigars, Jack Daniel’s apple tarts, or a Jameson crème chocolate stout mousse.
Reserve your seats by calling 8888-8888 or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.
A variety of culinary feasts await
At Conrad Manila, sweeten up dad’s day with Bru Coffee Bar’s “A Tribute to Fatherhood,” featuring delectable selections of Father’s Day-themed grab-and-go confections. Give your life’s hero the gift of luxury with pastries starting at P200 net and whole cakes from P1,900 net available until 16 June.
Bring the family together and create lasting memories over a scrumptious lunch or dinner buffet at Brasserie on 3. Capture meaningful moments at the lovely photo booth and enjoy live band performances. What’s more, lunch or dinner buffet for dad is on us, with every four full paying guests, exclusive from 15 to 16 June. Lunch buffet (11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.) is priced at P2,750 nett per person, while dinner buffet (6 p.m. — 10 p.m.) is at P3,888 net per person. This includes meat feast churrasco, grilled corn on the cob, and themed desserts among others.
China Blue by Jereme Leung elevates Father’s Day celebration with its “Feast Fit for a King” offering. Available for lunch and dinner on 15 to 16 June, the head of the household would feel like royalty with the exquisite featured dishes, such as Hong Kong suckling pig combination with crispy salmon roll and steamed king prawn with dry scallop mushroom sauce, crafted from the finest ingredients. This specially curated Lauriat menu can be enjoyed at P4,998 net per person. A minimum of five persons is required for every reservation.
Take him to C Lounge and spend exhilarating times by the bay with exclusive beer flight, paired with the outlet’s signature croissant bun cheeseburger.
Let him relish a restful break with ESPA indulgence packages, featuring elevated treatments that highlight all products for face and body. With seasoned therapists trained for pampering, this experience will leave your hardworking father ultimately relaxed and rejuvenated. Rates start at P 7,500 net.
Call +632 8833 9999, email conradmanila@conradhotels.com or visit eatdrinkhilton.com/brasserie-on-3-conrad-manila/.
For the stylish Dad
Elevate Dad’s mornings with Belmont Hotel Manila’s Dad’s Daily Boost gift set. This exclusive ensemble, available throughout June at Café Belmont for only P2,249, is crafted to provide Dad with everything he needs to start each day feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Celebrate the day with good food and indulge in Belmont Hotel Manila’s Kalayaan Feast, showcasing the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine in honor of Independence Day for just P3,999 and savor Ox Tripe Kare Kare, crispy Hito, Pancit Habhab, Adobong Pusit, Pork Sisig, Ginisang Monggo, and steamed rice.
Treat Dad to Blissful Stay room package starting at P5,300 net (Monday to Thursday) and P5,600 net (Friday to Sunday) for two persons, enjoy an overnight stay in a luxurious Superior Twin room.
Call, 5318 8888 or email stay@belmontmanila.com (for rooms) or dine@belmontmanila.com (for restaurants).