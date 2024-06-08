A day fit for a king

Let dad enjoy food galore and entertainment, too

It’s all about dad at Solaire Resort Entertainment City. Enjoy an Italian Sunday brunch at Finestra, where dad can feast on dishes such as traditional beef tartare, succulent roasted leg of lamb, red wine-braised flat iron steak, and authentic carbonara. Sweeten the experience with a decadent hazelnut cake and rich chocolate pudding. This festive event features free-flowing champagne, a selection of fine Italian wines, signature cocktails, and a roving prosecco trolley.

At Red Lantern, feast on their Eat-All-You-Can dim sum buffet and try their new set of ala carte specialties. Pamper dad with his favorite dim sum treats like pan-fried black pepper wagyu beef bun, crystal skin lobster dumplings, baked barbecue pork puff, or deep-fried cheese and prawn spring rolls. Enjoy a lavish spread of family-style dishes including “dong po” style braised pork belly, wok-fried diced Angus beef with shallots and black pepper sauce, deep-fried butter prawns with salted egg yolk, or “Shanghai Style” braised green garoupa with soya chili sauce. Complete the feast with desserts like black glutinous rice with coconut ice cream or deep-fried kataifi roll with avocado paste.

At Yakumi, savor an array of authentic Japanese dishes from eight live stations. Indulge in seafood teppanyaki dishes like the Boston lobster, tiger prawns, sake-steamed mussels, Blue Marlin, and Red Snapper Papillote. Create your own hotpot dish such as sukiyaki or shabu-shabu, and try the Tai sakemushi, a Japanese sake steamed seabream with seasonal vegetables. Dads can also enjoy unlimited drinks, including Japanese shochu, sake, and a special Father’s Day cocktail featuring Japanese whisky Iwai and Horodoke Peach sake served in Highball.

Explore the Butcher’s Block for a premium selection of meats, then visit the carving station for Cebu lechon or pork belly and whole roasted prime rib, perfectly paired with Waterside’s signature paella. Add fun to the family brunch and customize your own milkshakes with a variety of toppings, from whimsical sprinkles to pastel-hued cotton candy, and mouthwatering doughnuts. Plus, every dad receives a special gift to brighten his day.

Fresh has a variety of buffet stations showcasing the finest seafood and meats from Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Italian and Chinese cuisines. Treat dad to exclusive dishes like succulent beef brisket, creamy lengua estofado with mushrooms, pork and chicken sisig, blue crabs, oysters, clams, and curacha. Indulge in unlimited lobster featuring Boston lobster prepared in Homard Tom Yum sauce by chef Goh Fukuyama of La Maison de la Nature Goh, a culinary haven in Fukuoka that boasts a Michelin Star.

Unwind at Oasis Garden Café over tea and delightful sandwiches like the Reuben sandwich, buffalo chicken subway, or mini beef slider. Treat yourselves to sweet indulgences such as Macallan smoked pecan cigars, Jack Daniel’s apple tarts, or a Jameson crème chocolate stout mousse.

Reserve your seats by calling 8888-8888 or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.