Youngsters take IRONKIDS spotlight

The spotlight shines on the future of Philippine triathlon as young athletes take center stage ahead of their more experienced counterparts in the Choco Hero IRONKIDS, kicking off on Saturday at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

This non-timed race focuses on fun and participation, providing valuable exposure for enthusiastic kids who dream of competing in premier endurance races someday.

Participants, eager and ready to showcase their skills, range from 6 to 15 years old. The 13-15 age group will vie in the 250-meter swim, a 6-kilometer bike ride, and a 2-km run starting at 6 a.m. Younger age brackets include 11-12 (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) at 6:30 a.m., 9-10 (150m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) at 7:20 a.m, and 6-8 (100m swim, 2km bike, and 1km run) at 7:50 a.m.

A relay competition spices up the action with the mixed team categories for ages 11-15 (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) and 6-10 (100m swim, 2km bike, and 1km run).

The IRONKIDS serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Century Tuna full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay, set for Saturday.

The event has long complemented the IRONMAN series by nourishing talent, promoting an active lifestyle among children, and fostering values such as discipline and sportsmanship while encouraging physical activity over screen use.