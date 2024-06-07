UN condemns paramilitary attack in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned a paramilitary attack on a village in Sudan that reportedly left more than 100 people dead.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, on Wednesday attacked the central village of Wad al-Noura in al-Jazira state with heavy artillery, pro-democracy group Madani Resistance Committee said.

It put the toll at “more than 104.”

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack reportedly carried out on 5 June by the Rapid Support Forces in the Wad Al-Noura village, Jazira state, which is said to have killed over 100 people,” his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement, calling on all parties to the war in Sudan to refrain from attacks that harm civilians.

Sudan has been enduring the war between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF forces led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.