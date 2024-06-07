Porzingis makes return to remember

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Kristaps Porzingis made his first National Basketball Association Finals game a night to remember following a 38-day layoff that saw him miss much of the Boston Celtics’ run to the title showdown with Dallas.

The Latvian forward came off the bench in his first game since injuring his right calf in the first round in April and tortured his former team on both ends of the floor.

“Obviously, it wasn’t ideal that I was out for such a long time,” Porzingis said after contributing 20 points in the Celtics’ comprehensive 107-89 victory over Dallas in game one in Boston.

“But I did everything I could to prepare mentally for this moment coming back and it paid off, and we got the job done tonight and had a good game.”

Porzingis said an “unreal” ovation from the TD Garden crowd helped him get off to his quick start.

“The adrenaline was pumping through my veins and that definitely helped,” he said.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game he wanted to see “defense, offense, communication, playing hard” from Porzingis — and he got all of that as Porzingis added six rebounds and three blocked shots in his 20-plus minutes on the floor.

Asked this week if he was 100 percent recovered from the injury, Porzingis seemed a little hesitant.

But after testing himself on the league’s biggest stage, there were no doubts remaining.

“Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m pretty good (physically),” he said. “Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good and I can play like this and I can definitely add to this team.”

“It’s just basketball,” he added.