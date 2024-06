Photos

PISTON rally in Morayta

LOOK: Members of transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) protested along Morayta in Recto, Manila on 7 June 2024. They are calling for the government to stop the jeepney phaseout and to abolish the franchise consolidation. According to Ruben Bailon, deputy secretary general of PISTON, they will not participate in the three-day transport strike next week. | via John Louie Abrina