OVP's pride month gift-giving

LOOK: In honor of 2024 Pride Month, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) held a gift-giving activity on Friday, 7 June 2024. A total of 1,000 gift packs were distributed to indigent LGBTQIA+ individuals at Amlac Covered Court, Barangay Payatas B, in Quezon City. Beneficiaries received groceries such as rice, sardines, noodles, lunch meat, and coffee. The mentioned items are donations from an LGBTQIA+. | via Analy Labor