Maquilan, Facularin cross paths

Intense boxing action takes the spotlight anew as Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow holds the World Boxing Council Asia Continental bantamweight title fight featuring Noli James Maquilan and Jason Facularin on Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The first fight of the stacked 13-bout card kicks off at 2 p.m. with the show being offered to the public for free.

“As I have pledged before, Blow-By-Blow will be used a platform for the showcase of topnotch Filipino ring talent,” the eight-division legend said as the weekly boxing show fulfills its commitment to Philippine boxing.

With Cignal’s ONE Sports channel doing the telecast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Blow-By-Blow was revived by no less than Pacquiao himself in November 2022 as a way of lending a hand to Filipino boxers who are dreaming of becoming successful.

“Remember that I also started as a nobody like many of our dear Filipino boxers,” said Pacquiao, who credits his exposure on Blow-By-Blow during the 1990s as a key element to his meteoric rise.

Maquilan, representing the Peñalosa Boxing Gym of Better Living-Parañaque, sports a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

Parading an 8-1 slate with eight knockouts, Facularin fights out of the Ring Master Boxing Gym of Davao City.