Immortalized on skin

Wilma Gaspili, a small lady with arms covered in tattoos, stood out and tall at the recently held 2024 China Tattoo Convention.

Not only was she one of few female tattoo artists showcased during China’s longest-running tattoo event in China; she was also the only one traditional tattoo artist there.

A Filipino mambabatok, Gaspili, from Benguet Province, attracted the attention of Chinese and foreign participants, curious about her unique way of tattooing: with the light tapping of bamboo draws to inscribe tattoo.

She said joining the convention in Langfang Conference and Exhibition Center in Hebei, China, is a big step in promoting her goal as an indigenous tattoo artist.

Her craft is part of efforts to revive traditional practices that were lost in time or at risk of being forgotten.

Gaspili was joined by three other world-class Filipino tattoo artists: Joel Buzon, Analou Savage and Aldrin Ace Jimenez.

Jimenez, who joined the “small piece and black and gray” category, proudly displayed the Philippine flag in his booth as he worked on his entry.

He takes pride in representing the Philippines among hundreds of invited tattoo artists from more than 40 different countries.

The China Tattoo Convention is the longest-running and most prestigious tattoo event in China.

Since its creation, it has become a platform to showcase the beauty and diversity of the Chinese tattoo culture to the world, attracting over the years some of the biggest names and personalities in the global scene of tattoo industry.

It is open to Chinese and foreign tattoo artists.

The event knows no border in nationalities, race or colors, with tattoo artists and enthusiasts agreeing that the art of tattoo is a form of self-expression, cultural significance and artistic exploration.