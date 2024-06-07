Esteban plucks silver in Africa

Filipino-Ivorian Maxine Esteban displayed her readiness to compete in the Paris Olympics by grabbing the silver medal in the 22nd African Fencing Championship in Casablanca in Morocco early Friday (Manila time).

The 23-year-old Esteban bowed to veteran Yara Elsharkawy of Egypt, 8-9, in the final of the women’s individual foil event to settle for the silver medal in this prestigious continental tournament that serves as a warmup for the Summer Games next month.

Egyptians Noha Hany and Malak Hamza settled for bronze medals.

“Silver in the African Championships 2024. Missed the bronze by one point but I’m so grateful for this,” said Esteban, an eight-time former national champion before she was dropped from the roster of the Philippine Fencing Association that led to her decision to join Ivory Coast.

Esteban, also a former University Athletic Association of the Philippines superstar at Ateneo de Manila University, had an impressive run to the gold medal match.

She dominated the group stage by winning her five matches before beating Sara Arm Hossny of Egypt in the quarterfinals, 15-7, and Malak Hanza of Panama in the semifinals, 15-6.

She, however, bowed to the more seasoned El-Sharkawy, who represented Egypt in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in a very tight contest.

In fact, Esteban managed to forge a tie at 8 but the Egyptian displayed her experience in the deciding moment to seal the thrilling victory.

Still, Esteban was satisfied with her performance as it boosted her confidence heading into the real battle – the Paris Olympics.

“God is so gracious. Thank you so much to everyone who helped me get this. To God be the glory,” Esteban said in a social media post.