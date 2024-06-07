Elite club returns to Manila Hotel

The Manila Hotel reopens its Executive Club Floor, offering guests enhanced luxury, personalized service, and breathtaking panoramic views of the iconic Manila Bay.

Situated on the 15th floor of the historic hotel, the Executive Club Floor includes Superior Club Rooms and One-Bedroom Suites, each featuring a flat-screen TV and seating area; while the suites are further enhanced with an Italian marble-fitted bathroom and Senso memory foam mattress.

In addition to upgraded accommodations and amenities, guests can enjoy express check-in and check-out, complimentary suit pressing, shoe shine services, daily delivery of the local newspaper, among other exclusive benefits.

Guests also retain access to the hotel’s swimming pools and Health Club, along with a 20-percent discount when dining at the hotel’s restaurants, spa treatments, dry cleaning and laundry services.