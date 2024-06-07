AppleOne expands Mindanao operations

AppleOne Properties Inc., a Cebu-based and homegrown property developer founded by enterprising couple Ray and Venus Manigsaca, announced that it will be revitalizing further its footprint in the Southern part of the country by rolling out the first phase of its expansion plan, choosing Cagayan de Oro City to take advantage on the rising property market in Mindanao.

According to AppleOne CEO and president Ray Go Manigsaca, the group has set its eyes on Cagayan de Oro City, a strategic expansion that will fortify the company’s presence beyond Visayas.

He said the business move aims to contribute to the development of CDO as a prime city outside Metro Manila and takes advantage of the city’s reputation as an up-and-coming premier tourist destination in the South.

“This is all set and we are ready for Cagayan de Oro. CDO is a prime location for our expansion efforts in Mindanao, its rich culture and natural tourist attractions make it a great destination hotspot for tourists,” Manigsaca said.

Amid this, the executive, however, is yet to divulge any specifics relative to AppleOne’s venture and investment in Cagayan de Oro City.