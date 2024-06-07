A healthier choice: Sourdough

Whether you’re looking for healthier food options, expanding your taste profile or exploring bread food trends, you’ve probably heard of sourdough bread. Sourdough bread is good for your gut, provides better digestion, promotes healthy aging, and it keeps your blood sugar at a healthy level.

All of these wonderful benefits can be found in Gardenia’s new HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf, and the best part is, it comes at a significantly lower price point in comparison to similar products found in expensive boutique bakery shops.

What makes Gardenia’s HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf so special is that it’s made andenhanced with sourdough, so you can be sure you’re getting all the benefits listed above, as well as sourdough’s delightful, tangy taste.

Moreover, the Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf is baked with premium ingredients sourced from Europe, with a combination of high-quality sprouted grain, and the harmonious fusion of 10 wholesome grains namely sunflower seeds, linseed, oat, wheat, millet and chia seeds, barley, soya, corn grits and rye, which all provide various nutritional benefits such as aiding with digestion, immunity, and heart health.

The Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf is high in vitamins such as Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Folate, and a good source of Vitamin A, Zinc and Fiber, making it a worthy addition to the grocery lists of those wanting to have healthier lifestyles, with a flair for artisan-style breads.

The nutrition-packed Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf has a delicious nutty and fruity flavor that is slightly sweet along with an earthy and fermented tangy taste due to sourdough. It has a soft crust and moist texture with a freshly-baked aroma that’s sure to delight the senses.

10 wholesome reasons

for sourdough:

1. Crunch of sunflower seeds

2. Earthy richness of linseed

3. Hearty goodness of oat grains

4. Familiar comfort of wheat

5. Delicate crunch of millet seeds

6. Energy boost of chia seeds

7. Hearty satisfaction of barley

8. Protein-rich goodness of soya

9. Comforting sweetness of corn grits

10. Robust flavor of rye

Aside from the goodness of these 10 grains that give Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf its Nutri+Plus Advantage, this multigrain loaf is baked fresh every day for the Gardenia freshness guarantee that we all love.