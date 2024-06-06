Underpants Run opens IM weekend

The Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run, an exuberant event featuring the 36 Superbods finalists and spirited athletes, kicks off a thrilling IRONMAN (IM) weekend on Friday at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

This lively fun run at 5 p.m. brings together a select group of 550 participants aged 18-and-above, setting the stage for Sunday’s main events — the fifth Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IM 70.3 Subic Bay.

The Underpants Run highlights the inspiring journeys of the Superbods finalists, chosen from hundreds of hopefuls. These individuals showcase their physiques, charisma and stage presence in a walk-off, followed by a Q&A segment where they share their fitness advocacies, embodying the essence of Century Tuna Superbods’ “Best You Ever” campaign.

Since its inception in 2006, Century Tuna Superbods has celebrated remarkable transformations, personal growth and a commitment to healthy living.

Now integrated into the IRONMAN events, it stands as a national fitness challenge motivating Filipinos to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles.

Meanwhile, thousands of athletes from 54 countries are primed for the grueling IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3. The full-distance race features a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-km bike, and 42.2-km run while the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.2-km run race also promises another thrilling competition, with August Benedicto aiming to replicate his 2022 victory in Cebu amidst strong contenders.

The top 25 male triathletes from the full IRONMAN will qualify for the Kona, Hawaii World Championship scheduled for 22-28 October, where they will join elite competitors. The top 15 female athletes will secure their spots in the IM World Championship in Nice, France, from 24 to 28 September.