Trump vote meddling case stalls

Georgia’s appeals court on Wednesday froze all proceedings in the 2020 election interference case against former United States (US) President Donald Trump until it rules on the latter’s appeal on 4 October, a month before the presidential elections.

The court order makes it all but certain the case will not reach trial before the November presidential election, in which Trump is expected to face Biden again as the Republican candidate.

The 77-year-old Trump is accused in Georgia of involvement in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election result in the state, where Democrat Joe Biden won by some 12,000 votes.

In March, the judge hearing the case rejected a bid by Trump and several other co-defendants to disqualify the district attorney who brought the charges following revelations that she had a romantic relationship with the man she hired as a special prosecutor.

Trump and his co-defendants appealed Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling before the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, there is no constitutional hindrance to Trump’s presidential run despite his felony conviction and he can also vote.

The US Constitution only requires that a president be a natural-born American citizen, be at least 35 years old and have been a resident of the country for 14 years, according to Agence France-Presse.