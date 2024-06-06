The OUR HOME PRIVATE LABEL COLLECTION is finally here!

OUR HOME has always been the go-to resource in quality and comfortable furniture, a name synonymous to prestige, befitting our status as the premier brand in furniture and furnishings. Perfecting the art and the science of comfortable, quality sofas that appeal to a discriminating audience, whose tastes are refined, distinguished and cultured, we proudly present the OUR HOME PRIVATE LABEL COLLECTION.

Highlighting a series of designs that are curated for a discerning palate, OUR HOME’s Private Label Collection sofas are functional, luxurious and designed to provide the utmost in comfort. Borne from two decades of excellent craftsmanship, our Private Label surpasses expectations in style and substance, with a wide array of customizable designs to choose from. Choices of footings, colors, fabrics, size and proportion serve as tools to be creative and explore different possibilities, all within the preface of providing the best in furniture selection.

The collection drives both inspiration and aspiration as it cultivates the designer in you. Be inspired to experience the ultimate in meaningful living, set in a backdrop of an urban setting; cosmopolitan, chic, and modish. Aspire to evoke a sense of exclusivity that borders on the unique and the bespoke. This is what our Private Label Collection offers -- an opportunity to empower individuals to bring their creative visions to life in an atmosphere of livable, functional and stylish interior design.

For us, quality is also convenience. Same-day delivery service, free assembly, and service-oriented ideals guarantee the best in customer service that drives us to move forward and to excel in our field. All these, coupled with competitive and accessible prices ensure only the best in customer experience -- a trademark in all our stores. Experience all these as part and parcel of our exclusive furniture collection and make every moment at home, truly extraordinary.

We have always blazed trails in the retail furniture industry. Our reputation precedes us as the leading authority in tasteful, trendy and timeless pieces set against a tableau of excellent visual merchandising that serve as a canvas for realizing dreams, concocting images of a well-designed sanctuary for leisure and a glimpse into all kinds of interior design possibilities. These are all achieved through championing local designers and suppliers. We are a strong advocate of locally sourced, locally designed and locally produced pieces and, a collaborative spirit brought about by forging professional relationships and realizing aesthetics standards. The Private Label Collection embodies all of these.

Discover OUR HOME PRIVATE LABEL COLLECTION, where every home becomes a canvas of self-expression because every piece tells a story.

Come visit any of Our Home stores at select SM Supermalls for more options. You may also shop through ourhome.ph or contact a personal shopper via Call to Deliver at 0917-8315260.