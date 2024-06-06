SM Seaside City opens Cebu's first outdoor free-play pickleball court in Cebu City

The Cebu Professional Pickleball Association together with SM Seaside City Cebu announces the opening of Cebu’s first outdoor free-play pickleball court. Located at the upper ground level, Tower Garden, Cube Wing, this new facility is set to become a hub for both seasoned players and newcomers to the sport.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Played on a smaller court with a lower net, it uses paddles and a plastic ball with holes. It’s easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.
The game begins with an underhand serve, hit diagonally across the court. The serve must clear the non-volley zone (the area near the net). The ball must bounce once on each side before volleys (hitting the ball before it bounces) are allowed.
Only the serving team can score points. A point is scored when the opposing team fails to return the ball or commits a fault.
Whether you are a professional or a beginner, everyone is invited to join the daily sessions and experience the thrill of pickleball. Grab your paddles and come ready for some action-packed, friendly matches in a welcoming environment.