SM Seaside City opens Cebu's first outdoor free-play pickleball court in Cebu City

The Cebu Professional Pickleball Association together with SM Seaside City Cebu announces the opening of Cebu’s first outdoor free-play pickleball court. Located at the upper ground level, Tower Garden, Cube Wing, this new facility is set to become a hub for both seasoned players and newcomers to the sport.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Played on a smaller court with a lower net, it uses paddles and a plastic ball with holes. It’s easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

