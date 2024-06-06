Over 2,000 affected by Kanlaon eruption — NDRRMC

Over 2,000 individuals have been affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The volcanic activity on Negros Island has impacted 2,400 individuals in Western and Central Visayas. Among them, 1,285 people sought refuge in eight evacuation centers while 1,409 were displaced.

Both regions have been declared in a state of calamity, signaling the severity of the situation.

Fortunately, no fatalities, injuries or missing persons have been reported.

The eruption disrupted travel, with 20 domestic flights and one international flight canceled, leaving 1,501 passengers stranded. The eruption, which reached a height of 5,000 meters and dispersed southwest and south-southeastward, prompted the elevation of Alert Level 2 in Kanlaon, indicating increased volcanic unrest.

No damage report

on aquaculture

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is on high alert following the eruption, though no damage reports to aquaculture have been received.

Provincial Fishery Officers have been mobilized to assist affected fisher farmers, particularly in safeguarding vulnerable fishponds from volcanic ash fallout, which can adversely affect fisheries.

Sugarcane plantations affected

The Sugar Regulatory Administration identified heightened acidity in sugarcane leaves and ground soil in affected areas of Negros Island.

Significant decreases in potential hydrogen (pH) levels were recorded, indicating increased acidity compared to previous readings.

This poses potential challenges to sugarcane cultivation, requiring close monitoring and mitigation efforts.

DSWD releases P1.4M

in assistance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has allocated over P1.4 million in assistance for families displaced by the eruption.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao expressed gratitude to local government units for their support and assured continuous aid until normalcy is restored.

Relief aid has already been distributed to affected municipalities in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, addressing immediate needs for shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Bishop asks for prayers, donations

San Carlos City, Negros Occidental Bishop Gerardo Alminaza has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance and prayers for the displaced. Essential supplies such as face masks, water, food, and medicines are urgently needed to support affected communities.