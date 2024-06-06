OFWs get access to agri opportunities

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families will now be given access to opportunities and initiatives in agriculture and agriculture enterprises following the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

During the celebration of Migrant Worker Week, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DMW Interim Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac signed the MoU on Wednesday. This agreement strengthens the partnership between the two offices, aiming to support OFWs and their families.

“We strive to honor the sacrifices and hard work of our OFWs by providing them with viable job opportunities in the country. Ultimately, we hope to see our OFWs prosper in Philippine agriculture and agribusiness,” Cacdac said.

According to the agreement, the DA will provide technical assistance, agri-loans, agribusiness training, market linkage and information materials.

Cacdac stated that they aim to position the DMW as a partner for OFWs, addressing their concerns and supporting their aspirations.

“Here in the home of the OFWs, you can plant your dream, and we will raise the seed and fruit of your dreams,” he said. “We want to empower them with information and skills to find income that they need that is safer and more stable.”

In May, the DMW and the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) also signed an MoU, strengthening their collaboration in providing innovation-based solutions for the sustainable reintegration of the OFWs.

Under the Innovations of the Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines Program launched in 2020, the DoST will provide technical and financial support to returning OFWs and those who plan to create their technology-based businesses.