Here comes Porzingis

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis returns from a right calf strain for the Boston Celtics in Thursday’s opening game of the National Basketball Association Finals against his former club — the Dallas Mavericks.

The 7-foot-2 standout averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a game for the Celtics this season but has missed 10 games since suffering the injury against Miami on 29 April in the first round of the playoffs.

“It was a long road to get to this point for me, but feeling good,” Porzingis said.

“Burns inside of me, not being able to be out there, but tomorrow finally I’ll get the chance and I’m excited.”

“There’s nothing like game minutes and experience that I’m going to get. It’ll be tough to jump into the finals like this. I did everything I could to prepare for it. We’ll see.”

With the Celtics ignited by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Dallas sparked by star guard Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Porzingis could be the x-factor to lifting a championship trophy.

“The situation was not ideal, having to miss all this time and now having to jump back in at the most important moment of the season,” Porzingis said.

“I have to go out there and just be myself, give what I can to the team and expect nothing. We have to go out there and earn it and we will do that individually and as a group.”

“Going to be special, goosebumps for sure. I don’t need to overthink. Just go out there and hoop.”

Porzingis played for the Mavericks from 2019 to February 2021 before being traded to Washington, ending a stay that never worked for player or team.