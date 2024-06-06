Elderly woman killed in croc attack in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A 60-year-old woman was attacked by a crocodile and died in the river of Barangay Malitub, Bataraza, in southern Palawan, while she was doing laundry around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim of the crocodile attack was identified in the report of the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) as Monelba Sariol, a resident of the said barangay.

Their investigation released on 6 June claimed that Sariol went to the river to do laundry. However, around 11 a.m., resident Hambran Jaafar Hamja allegedly saw the lifeless body of the woman in the mouth of a crocodile, being carried away by it.

It took almost two hours before her body was found approximately 1 kilometer away from where she was last seen doing laundry in Malitub.

Earlier this morning, Jovic Fabello, spokesperson for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), stated that they dispatched their team to the area to verify the report. They have confirmed that Sariol did indeed die due to a crocodile attack.

Fabello explained that there are four possible reasons why crocodiles attack — hunting for food, defending their territory, defending their nest, and mistaken identity.

"The crocodile breeding season typically spans from March to September. However, among these factors, it's likely that the crocodile attack in Malitub occurred due to the animal defending its territory or mistaken identity," he said, noting that crocodiles are stealthy ambush predators, making it possible that the victim didn't detect its presence.

The attack on the elderly woman was the fourth to be recorded by the PCSDS, a multi-sectoral and inter-agency body responsible for the implementation of the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan Act, also known as Republic Act 7611.

The third attack the PCSDS recorded this since January this year happened on 25 May, but it wasn't widely reported. The victim was 18-year-old Normelito Siplan of Brgy. Sapa, which is also located in Bataraza.

The victim, along with three other fishermen, went night fishing at the mouth of the Sapa River. Around 11 p.m., his companions became alarmed when they noticed their boat, which was tied to the victim's waist, being pulled away from the shallow area.

Fabello said it was too late for them to realize that Siplan had already been attacked.

"We reiterate our call for residents in Bataraza, as well as in Balabac, to be vigilant to save themselves from attacks. As much as possible, avoid going to the rivers during the crocodile breeding season to prevent attacks," he added.

He said they continue to raise awareness among locals in the two municipalities about the presence of crocodiles and the necessary safety measures.

Fabello stressed that they should be aware of areas where crocodiles are commonly found. Follow local advisories and warnings about crocodile activity.