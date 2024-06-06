DA, DMW collab for OFW job generation

As part of valuing the welfare and security of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) vowed to cooperate in providing them and their families livelihoods through different agriculture programs.

During the celebration of Migrant Worker Week, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and DMW Interim Secretary Atty. Hans Leo Cacdac forged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, which strengthens the two offices’ partnership in supporting OFWs and their families by expanding their access to opportunities and initiatives in the field of agriculture and agriculture enterprises.

“We strive to honor the sacrifices and hard work of our OFWs by providing them with viable job opportunities in the country. Ultimately, we hope to see our OFWs prosper in Philippine agriculture and agribusiness,” he added.

As per the agreement, the DA will be offering technical assistance, agri-loans, agribusiness training, market linkage, and information materials.

Meanwhile, Cacdac said their team aims to make the DMW a partner for the OFWs, their grievances, and their dreams.

“Here in the home of the OFWs, you can plant your dream, and we will raise the seed and fruit of your dreams,” he said. “We want to empower with information and skills so that they can find income that they need that is safer and more stable.”

In May, the DMW and the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) also signed an MOU, strengthening their collaboration in providing innovation-based solutions for the sustainable reintegration of the OFWs.

Under the Innovations of the Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines (iFWD PH) Program launched in 2020, the DoST will provide technical and financial support to returning OFWs and those who plan to create their own technology-based businesses.

The National Migrant Workers' Day is celebrated every 7 June in the Philippines.