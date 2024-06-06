Calabarzon ‘most wanted’ falls

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Thursday said a total of 191 Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs) from various police offices/units nationwide will be conferred the Police Executive Service Eligibility (PESE) Certificate during the 18th PESE Conferment Rites which will be held on 11 June at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center, PNP National Headquarters, Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary and NAPOLCOM Ex-Officio Chairperson Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. will be the guest of honor and speaker. He will be joined by vice chairperson and executive officer Alberto A. Bernardo, Commissioner Edilberto DC Leonardo, Commissioner Ricardo P. Bernabe, Commissioner Beatrice Aurora A. Vega-Cancio, and PNP Chief and Ex-officio Commissioner

P/Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil in the conferment of certificates to the latest batch of PESE conferees.

On 9 December 2023, the Napolcom conducted the Written Examination, the first phase of the PESE process, in designated testing centers in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, yielding a total of 207 passers.

On 9-10 and 16-17 March, the Napolcom conducted the Validation Interview, the second and final phase of the PESE process, to a total of 316 interviewees at the Napolcom Central Office, of whom 207 passed the 9 December 2023 PESE Written Examination while 109 were exam passers in the previous years.

Of the 316 interviewees, 191 or 60.44 percent successfully passed the Validation Interview, a thorough assessment of the interviewees by panelists composed of a Napolcom official, a PNP senior official, and a representative from either the Civil Society, the Academe or a Criminal Justice/National Government Agency.