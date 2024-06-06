Bong Go aids struggling workers, inspects Super Health Center in Bohol

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has remained steadfast in bringing essential public health services closer to more Filipinos down to the communities through the establishment of Super Health Centers.

Go emphasized the necessity for an inclusive strategy in strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure during the inspection of a Super Health Center in Barangay Dao, Dauis, Bohol, on Wednesday, 5 June.

He highlighted the crucial role of Super Health Centers in effectively addressing health challenges and ensuring the well-being of the populace, especially those at the grassroots level.

“The more we should invest in our healthcare system. Hindi natin akalaing tamaan tayo ng pandemya. Mas mabuti nang handa tayo sa anumang pandemyang darating sa buhay natin,” said Go.

“Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo nang Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas,” he added.

Super Health Centers are strategically designed to deliver primary care, offering consultations, and enhancing the early detection of diseases at the grassroots level. They aim to bolster the country’s healthcare sector, with a particular emphasis on rural communities.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

During his visit to Dauis, Go acknowledged government and local officials for their service to their constituents, including Acting Vice Governor Tita Baja, Board Member Lucille Lagunay, Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen, and Vice Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, among others.

Following the inspection, Go and his Malasakit Team proceeded to the Dauis Municipal Gym to distribute aid to 522 displaced workers. They gave away food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls. Select recipients also received a bicycle, watch, shoes, and a mobile phone.

Through Go's initiative, these beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Go emphasized the importance of protecting the well-being of marginalized workers, especially those residing in rural areas who require increased economic opportunities.

The lawmaker has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Throughout his visits, Go also continues to support individuals requiring healthcare services. He advised them to seek assistance at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay, where Malasakit Centers are ready to assist them in managing their medical expenses.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported numerous initiatives focused on boosting economic growth and improving the quality of public service delivery in the province.

Among these are the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alburquerque, Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Corella, Danao, Dauis, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon, Pilar, Tagbilaran City, and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez, Sikatuna, and Valencia; installation of a water system in Alicia, Antequera, Inabanga, and President Carlos P. Garcia; as well as the construction of slaughterhouses in Inabanga and Loay.

Furthermore, he also pushed for the improvements of public markets in Bilar, Calape, Clarin, Lila, Sagbayan, and Tagbilaran City; the acquisition of an ambulance and rescue vehicle in Trinidad and Catigbian; the installation of solar street lights in various towns of Bohol; as well as road rehabilitations throughout the province.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also visited Panglao to aid displaced workers and inspect the Super Health Center in the town. He also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Congress-Bohol Provincial Chapter in Tagbilaran City.