ALI sweeps Asian plums, best CEO

Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) emerged victorious at the recent 14th Asian Excellence Awards that included the naming of ALI’s president and CEO, Anna Ma. Margarita Dy, was celebrated as Asia’s Best CEO.

Corporate Governance Asia recognized ALI in multiple categories in its 14th Asian Excellence Awards, held last 30 May at JW Marriott Hong Kong.

The recognition affirms the significant strides ALI has made under Dy’s stewardship, the company said in a statement.

Dy’s strategic direction and leadership have been pivotal in driving the company’s new growth plans.

Best CFO

Meanwhile, Augusto Bengzon, the company’s chief finance officer and chief compliance officer, was chosen Asia’s Best CFO.

Bengzon’s financial expertise and insight have helped steer ALI’s strategies and ensured sustained financial health and compliance which have been fundamental to the company’s success.

Ayala Land’s dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility was also accorded with the Sustainable Asia and Asia’s Best CSR (corporate social responsibility) awards.

These recognitions highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its operations and its commitment to positively impacting the communities it serves.

Best in caring for investors

ALI was also recognized as the Best Investor Relations Company in the Philippines, and Michael Anthony Garcia, head of investor relations, was recognized as the Best Investor Relations Professional.

“We are honored to receive these awards,” Dy said.

“They reflect the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who continually strive for excellence in all aspects of our business. These recognitions inspire us to further our commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.”

Ayala Land’s success at the Asian Excellence Awards not only highlights its leadership in the property sector but also underscores its broader commitment to sustainable development and responsible corporate governance, setting the benchmark in the industry.