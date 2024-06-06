6 dead, 5 others injured on Cebu boat fire

The Philippine Coast Guard Cebu (PCG-Cebu) confirmed yesterday that six persons died and five were injured when the FBCA King Bryan fishing banca caught fire at about 7 p.m. off the waters of Naga, Cebu.

PCG-Cebu Captain Jerome Lozada told reporters that the fishing boat was declared fire out at 9:30 in the evening on 5 June.

The five injured are being treated at the Cebu South General Hospital in Naga and Minglanilla District hospital. Broadcast reports disclosed that some crew members were unconscious and suffered third degree burns.

PCG-Naga commander PT Officer Joel Baring told DYLA Cebu radio that four cadavers were already retrieved while the two others were still inside the burnt fishing boat.

There were 12 crew members in the fishing boat with the boat captain surviving.

Lozada said search and rescue continue as they have yet to locate two more crew members of FBCA King Bryan.

Initial findings showed the boat came from Masbate City and headed for Cebu when its crew members heard an explosion coming from the engine room, which they believed caused the fire.

Further investigations are underway to determine the real cause of the blaze.