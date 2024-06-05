Refreshing instantly

Summer is not over yet, and cooling down with the refreshing, fruity goodness of Tang just got better with the new Tang Scan to Win promo.

Get a chance to win up to P10 million worth of prizes in four easy steps. Simply buy a specially marked Tang pack, find the promo code inside the pack, scan the QR code and enter the promo code. Register via the messenger chatbot. The best part? You get to find out immediately if you are one of the instant winners of P50 and P100 GCash credits.

This year’s Scan to Win promo is one of Tang’s biggest yet, so you can also look forward to bigger and more exciting prizes in the weekly and monthly raffle draws. Weekly prizes include limited-edition Toy Story tumblers and backpacks that are sure to be a hit among kids. Brand-new Samsung Galaxy A8 Tablets are also up for grabs in the weekly draws. For the monthly draws, lucky winners get to bring home P20,000 worth of GCash credits.

Adding more fun and excitement to the Scan to Win promo is the Tang Packtivation Blowout. If you happen to be in Trinoma on 7 and 8 June, visit the Tang Packtivation Blowout booth, buy a specially marked Tang pack, join the Scan to Win promo and get a free slushy with every purchase.

Tang Packtivation Blowout customers can choose from a wide selection of delicious, fruity flavors — all packed with Vitamin C, D, and Zinc, and served in a format that is perfect for this heat wave.