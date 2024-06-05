Global warming accelerating at ‘unprecedented’ pace

PARIS, France (AFP) — Global warming has accelerated at an “unprecedented” pace as the window to limit rising temperatures within internationally-set targets closes, over 50 leading scientists warned in a study published on Wednesday.

Looking at decade averages, temperatures climbed 0.26 degrees Celsius from 2014 to 2023, said the study published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

In that same period, average global surface temperatures reached 1.19C above the 1850 to 1900 pre-industrial benchmark for measuring a warming world.

It marks an increase from the 1.14C reported last year for the decade up to 2022.

“Human-induced warming has been increasing at a rate that is unprecedented in the instrumental record,” the study said.

The study is part of a series of periodic climate assessments designed to fill the gap between United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that have been released on average every six years since 1988.

It came as diplomats from around the world were meeting in Germany this week for midyear climate talks ahead of the UN COP29 summit in November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 2015 Paris Agreement that resulted from a previous COP summit saw countries agree to cap global warming at “well below” 2C above preindustrial levels, while striving for the safer limit of 1.5C.