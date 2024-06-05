Alternergy jumpstarts 112-MW wind project

Consumers stand to benefit from the Tanay Wind Power Project in the Rizal province is expected to generate about 112 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy capacity for the Luzon grid by the end of 2025.

Alternergy Holdings Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), commenced project construction on Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the huge support given to the Tanay Wind Power Project which has finally led us to this groundbreaking. We hope that the same support will be extended to us as we proceed with the construction phase,” Alternergy chairman Vicente S. Pérez said.

DoE’s Green Energy Auction

The company’s kickoff of the Tanay Wind Project development is part of its commitment to meet operational goals aligned with the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction.

ATWC’s development of the Tanay Wind Project is backed by a financing facility with the Bank of the Philippine Islands and the Security Bank Corp. of up to P8 billion.

Aside from supporting the country’s energy security bid, Province of Rizal Governor Nina Ricci Ynares said the project is poised to also boost the growing tourism sector of Tanay.

“What we have started here with our partnership is a testament to our commitment to bring alternative energy as a source of clean energy to the fold of our daily living,” said Ynares.

Tourism boost

“This is a great way to show the importance of energy and environmental conservation. This will help boost our already popular and growing tourism in Tanay,” she added.