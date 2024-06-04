Thirsty monkeys drown in well

PATNA, India (AFP) — Dozens of monkeys in heatwave-hit India desperate for water have drowned in a well, a forest official said Tuesday, in a state where lakes have turned to dust.

Nearly 40 monkeys drowned in the well in Palamu district of eastern Jharkhand state, where lakes have dried out in the heat, villagers said.

Kumar Ashish, the local government forest officer, said the troop had jumped in but could not escape.

“A team of forest officials are investigating,” Ashish told Agence France-Presse, adding that they were awaiting post-mortem results.

Swaths of northern India have been gripped by a heatwave since last month, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius.

The heat is also hitting wildlife, with animals searching for water in villages.