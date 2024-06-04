SRA probes volcano’s impact on Negros sugarcane plantations

The Sugar Regulatory Administrator (SRA) is investigating the potential impact of Kanlaon Volcano’s eruption on sugarcane plantations in Negros Island.

Reports of a strong sulfur smell and heavy rains in Central Negros prompted the SRA to assess the situation. There are concerns that sulfuric acid resulting from volcanic ash and rainwater could affect sugarcane growth.

SRA chief Luis Azcona mentioned that farmers in the province took advantage of the rains to plant canes following the eruption. The agency’s research and development arm will evaluate soil acidity levels and the effects on planted canes.

Testing will involve collecting ash from cane leaves and surface grounds in affected areas. Azcona hopes that rainfall may have washed away volcanic ash from planted canes.

While Negros sugarcane fields are naturally acidic, the testing aims to address potential acidity issues in affected areas.

The SRA allocated P2 million for mitigation measures and an additional P500,000 for medical missions to address respiratory issues related to the eruption.

Kanlaon Volcano’s eruption occurred on Monday at 6:51 p.m., reaching 5000 meters and drifting southwest and south-southeast. Alert Level 2 was raised in Kanlaon at 8 p.m. on the same day.