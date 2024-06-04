Navy: China has no right to hold military drills in Phl territory

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said China has "no right" to hold military exercises in the country's maritime territory.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea confirmed the conduct of a two-day unilateral naval drills by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) at the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to Trinidad, China conducted maritime military activity from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 2 June and 3 June in a certain area adjacent to Sabina Shoal.

Trinidad said China launched hovercrafts of the aircraft and "some maneuvers at sea."

"First and foremost, they have no right to be within our EEZ. The conduct of an exercise is unauthorized under UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). It's not allowed," Trinidad said.

"Nevertheless, I would like to say their actions are all illegal, not within the bounds of international law, and the AFP will not be deterred in performing its mandate," he further pressed on.

Escoda Shoal is much closer to mainland Palawan at an estimated 71 nautical miles (131 kilometers).

Escoda Shoal is about 35 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal, which is 20 nautical miles from the east of Mischief Reef.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said the Philippine Navy is checking reports that China is set to ground a ship at Sabina Shoal.

"We have to check on the veracity of that report, the truthfulness of it," he said.

Last month, the Philippine Navy increased its naval fleet's maritime patrols, synchronizing the efforts of the Philippine Coast Guard after it monitored the "unnatural, unusual presence of crushed corals" in the area.