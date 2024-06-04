Hefty financial aid awaits Paris-bound athletes

Filipino athletes vying in the Paris Olympics got a big shot in the arm in the form of juicy cash incentives to be handed out even before the Games begin.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann delivered the wonderful news during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum (PSA) at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) on Tuesday.

“Twenty-three million is only from Senator Risa Hontiveros then Senator Bong Go has a figure already. He has additional (incentives). There’s also additional from other senators direct to the athletes already that they passed to the PSC. I just signed the check which, I think, is around P30 million plus,” Bachmann said.

The PSC chief said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus that the amount will be distributed before the Paris Games set from 26 July to 9 August.

So far, 15 Filipino athletes have qualified, with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expecting around four more to join the campaign to deliver the medals for the Philippines.

In the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, the Philippines brought home a gold medal, its first in the Olympics, courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and two silvers and a bronze through boxers Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial.

“We have until 30 June to see who else will qualify,” Bachmann said.

The PSC has allotted a total of P52 million for the Paris Olympics, including the preparations, training and actual participation. Also part of the expenditures are those for airfare, luggage and parade uniforms.

“We’ve already spent P43 million so I have P8 to P9 million left. If there will be shortage, I will look (for additional funding),” Bachmann said.

Those who have booked tickets to the Paris Games are pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, boxers Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, Hergie Bacyadan, Marcial and Paalam, gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo, rower Joanie Delgaco, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ando, and fencer Sam Catantan.