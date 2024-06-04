Ex-Petro Gazz import makes last spike

Janisa Johnson, the American import who steered Petro Gazz to its Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference title in 2019, passed away last week after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

She was 32.

The spiker from California State University, born on 22 September 1991, made her mark among Filipino volleyball fans after winning the Finals Most Valuable Player Award in the Angels’ first-ever championship crown since its creation in 2018.

“In loving memory of Janisa. We will never forget your beautiful smile. May your last jump be the highest. Rest in peace,” the post on her Instagram account reads.

After her fruitful stint in the PVL, Johnson played for Poland-based team Radomka Radom where she led the squad in winning 17 of 22 games in the Polish Women’s Volleyball League to secure a runner-up finish.

In March 2021, Johnson announced in a video she uploaded on Twitter that was no longer allowed to play the rest of Poland’s Tauron League because of “serious health issues.”

Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed that Johnson had been diagnosed with colon cancer, and was set to undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

In April 2022, Johnson shared an update regarding her cancer journey in an Instagram post after finishing her 12th chemotherapy session.

“Chemo took a lot from me, but it will never take my fight. Twelve sessions done and I’m still going strong,” Johnson’s post read.

Johnson first played in the Philippines at BaliPure-National University in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference where they finished sixth.

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter became teammates with volleyball stars such as Ivy Lacsina, Princess Robless, Jen Nierva, Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon in the said tournament.