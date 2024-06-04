Ex-Gilas Youth star joins La Salle

Former Gilas Youth standout Alex Konov will be suiting up for De La Salle University when it defends its men’s basketball title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 starting this September.

The Filipino-Bulgarian center made the announcement on social media, saying that he is ready to boost the Green Archers’ title defense in the country’s premier collegiate league.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to De La Salle University Manila in the Philippines. I want to thank all my coaches and trainers that have helped me along the way,” the 6-foot-7 Konov said.

“I also want to thank my parents for everything they have sacrificed over the years. Big thanks to Coach Topex and his staff for the opportunity, can’t wait to get to work. Go Green Archers!”

With the 18-year-old big man on board, the Green Archers will have the luxury of fielding him and reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao to boost their title retention bid.

Quiambao, after all, still has three more playing years, making La Salle a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

In his stint with Gilas Youth in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Doha, Konov averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He averaged. 11.13 points and 2.2 rebounds in his recent stint was with Manasquan High School in New Jersey.

Konov is reported to join the Archers’ training after their stint in the ongoing Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.