DSWD monitors victims of Kanlaon eruption

LOOK: A team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) monitors affected families in Regions VI and VIII on Tuesday, 4 June, at their Disaster Response Command Center inside the DSWD head office in Quezon City, following the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon from 6:51 to 6:57 p.m. on Monday. | via Analy Labor