Bong Go aids hundreds of displaced workers in Tuguegarao

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance to displaced workers, and Sangguniang Kabataan and youth leaders during his visit in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Monday, 3 June.

“Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho,” affirmed Go.

In coordination with Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Rosario Ting-Que and other local officials, the initiative was held at Peoples Gymnasium in Tuguegarao City, where 500 displaced workers, and 700 SK and youth leaders received meals and grocery packs.

The displaced workers also received vitamins and masks. Lastly, select recipients received shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.

Moreover, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for the qualified beneficiaries through Go’s initiative. The senator took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face.

To further support job creation efforts, Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) that would provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

Aside from the 500 displaced workers, Go also assisted and inspired 700 youth leaders present during the gathering. They will be entitled to financial support from the local government through a program funded through Go’s initiative in support of youth empowerment.

To further promote the welfare of youth leaders, Senator Go co-authored Republic Act No. 11768, reforming the Sangguniang Kabataan and providing monthly honoraria and other benefits for SK leaders. Under the Act, 10% of the barangay general fund must be allocated for their SK. The funds, which will be used for youth development and empowerment programs, must be paid in lump sum by the Sangguniang Barangay.

"Sa mga SK naman, kinabukasan kayo ng ating bayan at malayo po ang inyong mararating basta unahin n'yo lang po ang pagmamahal at pagseserbisyo sa kapwa ninyo kabataan nang may buong husay at katapatan. Iyan po ang tandaan ninyo parati, unahin ang interes ng tao, interes ng bayan," he said.

Earlier, Go also reaffirmed the need to empower barangays as the country's primary unit of governance, and he vowed to continue pushing for measures that would provide barangay officials more opportunities to develop their capabilities and provide them the benefits they deserve.

Go maintained that barangay officials should get comparable benefits to those provided to other government employees in recognition of their efforts to serve their constituents. This led him to file Senate Bill No. (SBN) 197, which proposes the creation of a Magna Carta for Barangays.

"Tulad ng ibang kawani ng gobyerno, dapat ay ma-recognize at mabigyang importansiya ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa ating komunidad," said Go.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently promoted the Malasakit Center's use as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs.

In his remarks, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit encouraged the residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Tuguegarao City. The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof.

The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go attended the Parents Night gathering of the University of Cagayan Valley held in the Cagayan Sports Complex. Earlier that day, he also partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority to provide support to 21 cooperatives of Region II.