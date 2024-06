VIDEOS

4PH unit in San Mateo

WATCH: Sample renovated unit of the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program” or “4PH” in San Mateo Rizal. This 27-square meter model is payable for 30 years for P3,500 monthly. Qualified applicants may avail of the unit through Pag-IBIG Fund membership by applying for a special Pag-IBIG housing loan under 4PH. The 4PH, which intends to provide affordable housing for Filipinos, is a flagship program of the Marcos administration. | 🎥 Edjen Oliquino