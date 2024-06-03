Zubiri detractors to face libel raps

Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said Monday he plans to file cyber libel complaints against those responsible for disseminating black propaganda against him.

Zubiri said the black propaganda, in the form of videos spreading rumors on social media, was “perfectly timed” to coincide with his ouster as Senate President.

“They came out with a first set of videos two months ago, on the first attempt to unseat me. When that failed, they produced a part-two video, which was released during the week of the second attempt. The timing was impeccable,” Zubiri said.

He said the circulation of the “malicious” videos coincided precisely with the efforts to replace him as Senate President.

“It was an obvious attempt to discredit my leadership and taint my name. They were funneling huge amounts of money into this campaign — from production to promotion,” Zubiri said.

The former Senate chief was referring to videos circulating on social media alleging that he owned a house in Forbes Park, as well as private jets, airplanes, and helicopters, suggesting that he acquired the assets through corruption.

Zubiri denied the accusations, saying that anyone who could find a property under his name in the exclusive subdivision could have it.

‘Yours’

“It’s yours,” he said. “My house now, which is not in Forbes, was bought in 2009. And it is in my SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth),” he said.

Regarding the private aircraft, Zubiri explained that his obligations as a senator — especially during his time as Senate President — “sometimes required” him to borrow private planes to attend functions on a tight schedule.

The lawmaker admitted that he was building a resort in Camiguin but clarified that it is not a private hideaway and is listed in his SALN.

“I am currently building a small resort there because I believe in the beauty of Camiguin and Northern Mindanao, and I want to help make it a top tourist destination in the Philippines,” he said.

Zubiri asserted that aside from public service, he and his family have long been involved in sugar milling and pineapple farming in Bukidnon. He said that he is a major player in the industrial ice industry in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, as well as the renewable energy industry in Bukidnon.

“We have income, and it’s all in my SALN. And we pay all our taxes,” he said. “I always encourage aspiring politicians to have their own sources of income separate from public service, so there’s no temptation to dip into public funds.”

“I’ve been in politics for a long time, and I take pride in maintaining a clean record. We have no scandals involving public funds. Were we involved in the Napoles scandal? No, because we did not agree to place public funds in private foundations.”

Zubiri stepped down from the Senate presidency last month after 15 of his colleagues voted to unseat him. Following his resignation, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero was installed as Senate President.