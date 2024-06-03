Zelensky to participate at G7 summit in Italy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Italy either online or in person, his spokesman told state media Monday.

A key agenda item of the summit to be held in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June will be ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, which has been urging allies for more military help.

"Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or deny that the President will physically participate in the G7 summit, but in any case, whether online or physically, there is no doubt that he will be there," the president's spokesman, Sergiy Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.

Zelensky has been ramping up support for a Ukraine peace summit on 15 and 16 June on visits to several European capitals and a trip to Singapore and the Philippines.