Ukraine upgrading consulate as embassy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday his country will establish an embassy in the Philippines this year to enhance bilateral relations.

Zelensky revealed the plan during a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., marking his first-ever visit to the Philippines.

His visit was aimed at encouraging regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the Ukraine war, which he accuses Russia and China of undermining.

“I am very happy that this year we will open an embassy in Manila,” Zelensky said in remarks during the meeting.

Currently, Kyiv has an honorary consulate in Manila, managed by the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia.

In response, Marcos assured Zelensky of the Philippines’ support for Ukraine. “That’s certainly very good because we’re very much like you, we will continue to help in any way the Philippines can,” Marcos said.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Ukraine have spanned 32 years, beginning in April 1992. In 2022, Ukraine ranked as the Philippines’ 90th trading partner, 119th export market, and 76th import source.

Previously, nearly 200 Filipinos resided in Ukraine, but due to the ongoing conflict the number has dwindled to approximately 25, primarily Filipinos married to Ukrainians.

Zelensky’s visit comes amid maritime disputes between the Philippines and China, as well as Ukraine’s confrontation with Russia over the invasion of its territory.

The establishment of a Ukrainian embassy in Manila signals a commitment to strengthen ties between the two nations amid the challenges they face.